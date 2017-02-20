Madonna's newly-adopted twin girls sing rhymes 

Music icon Madonna has shared a heart-warming video of her newly-adopted twin daughters singing 'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star'.

Taking to Instagram, the 68-year-old diva posted a clip, where one could see the four-year-old twin girls from Malawi dressed in matching striped pyjamas.

Stella and Esther Mwale sat and clapped away on the couch, while crooning to the classic nursery rhyme.

"A little night music," wrote Madonna, alongside video.

Recently, the pop star was granted permission to adopt the twins by the Malawi's High Court, after it was reported that she had applied for adoption.

Madonna is already a mother to four children: Lourdes, 19, Rocco, 15, and adopted children from Malawi, David Banda, 11, and Mercy, 11.