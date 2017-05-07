Loretta Lynn suffers stroke, hospitalised

Veteran singer Loretta Lynn has been hospitalised following a stroke.



The 85-year-old was admitted to Nashville hospital "after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee," according to a statement on her website, reports variety.com.



Lynn was in the midst of a tour, and was due to appear at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Saturday. However, that appearance has been postponed, says her representative.



Lynn earlier appeared on TV show "This Morning" in a duet performance with country newcomer Nikki Lane. The segment was taped on April 11.