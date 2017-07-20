Robert Allen Zimmerman, better known as Bob Dylan, is one of the greatest creators of musical classics over the last five decades. Dylan is a versatile artists and having many talents. He is not only a singer, but also a song composer, painter and playwright.

Bob Dylan reached the pinnacle of success and fame because he followed his heart and passion. For him success was simple, “What's money?

A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and goes to bed at night and in between does what he wants to do.”

Born on 24 May, 1941 in Minnesota, USA, Dylan is still a living legend in the world of music. Since early childhood, he has been inclined towards music.

However, describing his musical prowess as a mere inclination would be a gross understatement. He started his musical journey listening to jazz and blues.

As he approached teenage, he developed more of an interest in rock and roll. He formed several bands through his life in accordance with his great zeal for singing.

Dylan’s most talked about works go back to the early 1960s, when his songs such as Blowin’ in the wind, Times they are a changin influenced civil rights and antiwar movements. In 1965, his six minute single, Like a rollin' stone enhanced the radius of his fame and popularity.

Bob Dylan drew great inspiration from Woodie Guthrie, Little Richard, Robert Johnson and Hank Williams. Dylan’s compositions incorporate a wide range of political, social, philosophical and literacy influences. His lyrics are filled with life and his songs are perfect for the refreshment of the mind and soothing of the heart.

In 1988, Dylan commenced an exceptional never-ending tour. He is one of the most celebrated musicians in history. He has won innumerable awards in his career, including 12 Grammy awards, one Academy Award, and one Golden globe award. He has been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of fame as well as the Nashville songwriter’s hall of Fame.

In May 2000, Dylan received the Polar Music prize from the Swedish King Carl XVI. On 13 October, 2016, the Noble prize committee announced that they would be awarding Bob Dylan a Noble prize in literature for, “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

The Nobel Prize can be seen as the greatest milestone in his life. All this happened because he believed in what he did, “People seldom do what they believe in. T

hey do what is convenient, and then repent.” Bob Dylan will not be among those who repent. For the wellbeing of the world of Music and for pleasing the minds of all his fans, we pray to the almighty, “Long live Bob Dylan, the genius”.

(Coordinator, Class VIII, Bongaon High School)