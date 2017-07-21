Linkin Park's Chester Bennington found dead

Chester Bennington, lead singer for rock band Linkin Park, has died and his death is being investigated as a possible suicide, authorities said Thursday. He was 41.



Responding to a call, police found Bennington dead Thursday morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, Xinhua reported while quoting Brian Elias, chief of operations for the Los Angeles County coroner's office.



The singer battled addictions to drugs and alcohol over the years and acknowledged having contemplated suicide as a youth after being sexually molested.



Bennington was close to Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell, who died in May of an apparent suicide.



Thursday would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.



Founded in 1996, Linkin Park made seven albums and had hits with songs including In the End and Crawling. Their latest release, One More Light debuted at No 1 on the Billboard album chart.



In addition to his work with Linkin Park, Bennington did a stint as lead vocalist with Stone Temple Pilot.



The twice-married Bennington is survived by six children.