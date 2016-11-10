Liam Payne takes selfies with fans on street

One Direction star Liam Payne gave a treat to his fans by posing with them for photographs during an outing here.

Payne, who welcomed son Bear with girlfriend Cheryl earlier this year, took him out from his busy schedule on Thursday and posed with his fans who waited to get a glimse of the singer outside his hotel, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Wearing a white longline T-shirt with khaki bottoms and spearmint green hi-top trainers, Payne looked happy while greeting his fans on the streets.

Payne let his bodyguards stand a little away from him while he was getting clicked.