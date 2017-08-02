Liam Gallagher can't swim

Singer Liam Gallagher has revealed he cannot swim.



However, the 44-year-old won't mind relaxing in a hot tub or getting in the bath when he needs to clean himself off.



"I can't swim. I can have a bath and that. I'm all right in a hot tub. But put me out in the ocean and I'm gone," Gallagher said.



His revelation may not be an issue for long, though, as fans are keen to help him in learning the activity.



"Liam come to Cernobbio (lake Como) and I teach you how to swim mate! Free accomodation for you," one of his fans tweeted.