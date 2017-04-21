Kim Kardashian has gone 'too far' with her derriere

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's doctor says she has gone out of control with her big derriere and feels it should serve as a lesson to others.

Doctor Aardon Rollins, who is believed to have worked on Kim's derriere, said women everywhere should take a look at the "un-airbrushed" photographs of Kim wearing a bikini while on holiday in Mexico.

"Let her serve as a lesson to anyone who wants to make a body part bigger. If they have cellulite there before the procedure, then it will be there afterwards, too. People need to think about that or it will look bad like Kim's," Rollins told dailymail.co.uk.

Talking about Kim's derriere, Rollins said: "It's very big, maybe too big".

While Kim has always denied of having the famous "Brazilian butt-lift", Rollins said: "Fat was taken from her waist and put into her bottom. But it's transferring problem fat to another area. Problem fat is problem fat wherever it is. It grows in the same way as it would in the place it was taken from".

He added: "Kim has had two children, she has put on weight and then lost it, then gained it again and lost it again. It's like blowing up a balloon and then letting the air out -- there are ripples.

"No wonder it looks like that. She has everything going against her and there is nothing she can do about it -- apart from get the airbrush out."