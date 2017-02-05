Katy Perry to perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

Singer Katy Perry is the latest addition to the Grammy Awards' all-star performer lineup.

The Recording Academy announced on Twitter that the pop star would join the February 12 celebration, which Perry also confirmed.

The singer is expected to premiere a new song called "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley on Friday and it is likely that this could be the number she performs at Sunday's Grammy Awards, reported Billboard.

The 32-year-old songstress joins a long list of performers that includes Beyonce, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest and others.