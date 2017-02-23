  1. Home
  2. Music

Katy Perry saved by songwriting post elections

  • PTI

    PTI

    February 23, 2017 | 12:17 PM

Singer Katty Perry (Photo: Facebook)

Pop star Katy Perry got stuck into songwriting in a bid to get over the "depression" of the US election.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker, who was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton during the US presidential race, which eventually saw Republican candidate Donald Trump take the White House, said she channelled her disappointment into her music and came out with her new song 'Chained to the Rhythm', reported Contactmusic.

"This was after the election and I was kind of depressed and, you know, I definitely didn't want to write a club banger.

"I was like, 'How are we writing a club banger when the world is on fire?' and it was kind of like, it was a nice exercise of like writing a song that at first listen is a really fun song, but I guess the more you dive into it, it has a different sub-text," Perry said.

And the 32-year-old singer enjoyed teaming up with Sia on the track and praised her best friend for getting her through some difficult times.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you support the govt's decision to not issue new Rs.1,000 notes?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.