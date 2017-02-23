Katy Perry saved by songwriting post elections

Pop star Katy Perry got stuck into songwriting in a bid to get over the "depression" of the US election.

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker, who was an avid supporter of Hillary Clinton during the US presidential race, which eventually saw Republican candidate Donald Trump take the White House, said she channelled her disappointment into her music and came out with her new song 'Chained to the Rhythm', reported Contactmusic.

"This was after the election and I was kind of depressed and, you know, I definitely didn't want to write a club banger.

"I was like, 'How are we writing a club banger when the world is on fire?' and it was kind of like, it was a nice exercise of like writing a song that at first listen is a really fun song, but I guess the more you dive into it, it has a different sub-text," Perry said.

And the 32-year-old singer enjoyed teaming up with Sia on the track and praised her best friend for getting her through some difficult times.

