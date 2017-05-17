Katy Perry confirmed as 'American Idol' judge

Singer Katy Perry has joined American Idol reboot as a judge, and she is thrilled.

Perry was announced as a judge on Tuesday here, reports variety.com.



"I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said.



"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough -- from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music," she added.