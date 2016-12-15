Kanye West files suit against tour insurer

Rapper Kanye West has launched a $10 million lawsuit against the insurers of his Saint Pablo Tour.



The 40-year-old cancelled his tour after he suffered a breakdown last year but he has now sued syndicates of insurer Lloyd's of London after they refused to pay him, hollywoodreporter.com reports.



The suit, filed here in the Superior Court, reads: "Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay... implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid."



Kanye's suit alleges breach of contract as well as breach of good faith and fair dealing on the insurer's behalf.



Kanye was hospitalised at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center in November 2016, leading him to cancel his remaining 21 tour dates.



He reportedly underwent independent medical evaluation in relation to his insurance claim.