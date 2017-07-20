Kakar sisters to perform in Melbourne

Singers and sisters Akriti, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar will perform at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne here on August 11.



The act will be an amalgamation of diverse musical genres like folk, Bollywood and Indian classical, in different languages across multiple eras.



Prakriti said, "I have never performed at a film awards function earlier, and this one is going to be special particularly because it is overseas. A lot of Bollywood film personalities are going to be present and we have created a special act for them and local Indians as well who are there in Melbourne."



Akriti says people must support all Indian film festivals overseas. "It is a huge privilege and honour for me and my sisters to be part of this festival," she added.



The singers will first do solo acts and then conclude their performance together on stage.



"This is my first trip to Australia. I always wanted to go there and this is a good opportunity for me to go, so this will be a work-cum-vacation trip for me," said Sukriti.



According to the official site of the festival, to be held from August 10-22, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will attend the gala as one of the special guests.