Justin Timberlake reveals his 'childhood trauma'

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake doesn't want his son Silas to go through the same childhood trauma that he experienced when he started off as a child artiste.

"You go through your life with your own traumas, big and small, and think, 'It's not that bad, I have a lot to be thankful for, my parents did the best they could," Timberlake, who has a two-year-old son, told hollywoodreporter.com.

"But then you have a child of your own, and suddenly it opens all the floodgates, and you're like, 'No, no, no! That childhood trauma really did f**k me up!'"

