Justin Bieber to be served Indian cuisine representing 29 states

Grammy Award winning Canadian singer Justin Bieber, a fan of Indian food, will be served rich authentic cuisine representing the 29 Indian states during his maiden visit to the country later this month.

Bieber will be here for his highly anticipated India Purpose Tour, to be held at DY Patil Stadium on May 10.

But apart from making his fans groove to his songs like Where are u now, Boyfriend and Love yourself, he will do all things touristy.

He will arrive here on May 8 prior to his public show on a private jet after his performance in Dubai, said a source in the know of plans.

He will be received and welcomed by Arjun Jain, Founder and Managing Director of White Fox India, the sole promoter company of Purpose World Tour, India.

The first day of the visit will entail a lavish dining experience that will explore the nuances of the finest royal cuisines served by butlers flown in especially from Rajasthan.

Traditional gold and silver plated thalis are being customized with engravings of the artiste and his entourage's names embedded on the dinner plates in Devanagari script.

He will get to taste authentic cuisine representing the 29 states of India. Adding a touch of opulence, the overall ambience will resemble an imperial fortress with flutists and sarangi players elevating the fine dining to a celestial experience, the source added.

The second day of the visit will entail a tour around the city. The hotspots being zeroed in on include Gateway Of India, Kala Ghoda and Mani Bhavan that showcase a mix of heritage and history.

The city tour will be followed by a luxurious Ayurvedic spa session knowing Bieber's love for massages.

A visit to an underprivileged home is also being planned apart from a possible party being hosted by a leading industrialist and filmstar.

The third day will witness the mega concert in Mumbai followed by a private yacht party with some live karaoke.

The next two days will include a visit to New Delhi and Jaipur and a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.



