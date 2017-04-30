Justin Bieber is 'happy and healthy'

Justin Bieber's close friend Madison Beer says the Pop star is in the happiest space right now.

The 23-year-old singer, who has had a number of brushes with the law since rising to fame, is completely focused on his career, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"He's at such a good place in his life right now and I'm just happy to see how happy and healthy he is.

"I mean, I think that Justin has such a regimen that he goes through, he's so focused and driven and, you know, he has

his head on straight, which is really important," Madison says.

Recently in an Instagram post Bieber also said that while he is "not exactly where I want to be", he is happier than he has been in some time.