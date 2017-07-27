Justin Bieber hits photographer with his truck

Singer Justin Bieber reportedly hit a photographer with his truck after which police and paramedics were called at Hillsong Church here.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In some photogrphs, Bieber is seen trying to help the man after he fell to the ground beside the singer's truck.

Paramedics were photographed attending the man while the singer talked with police and bystanders.

The incident occurred after the singer was leaving the church service.

He was driving his black truck out of his parking space when the collision occurred. Bieber stopped the truck and climbed out to find the photographer lying on the ground beside it.

The man was clutching his leg and crying out in pain, although the extent of his injuries were not immediately apparent.