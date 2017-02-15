Justin Bieber coming to India in May for Purpose World Tour

Pop sensation Justin Bieber is bringing his 'Purpose World Tour' to India with a performance on May 10 in Mumbai.

The 22-year-old Grammy-winning singer will perform at DY Patil Stadium.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to promoters of the tour White Fox India.

Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album "Purpose". Tickets for the Mumbai concert will go on sale from February 22 and start from Rs 4,000.

The Canadian singer's set is expected to include hits like Where Are Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby, Purpose, Encore: Sorry, among others.

"Justin Bieber enjoys more than 80 per cent dedicated fan following in India and we envisage one of the biggest live events of the year. We are the sole promoters of the Purpose Tour in India and after six months of negotiation we have finally closed the India leg of the tour," said Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India.

"We are expecting a full house on May 10 with one of the biggest arena tours witnessed in recent times," Jain said in a statement.