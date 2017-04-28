Justin Bieber cancels remaining Purpose world tour shows

Singer Justin Bieber has cancelled all the remaining shows of his Purpose world tour after performing 154 shows.

According to a source, Bieber made the call on his own after much consideration, reports variety.com.

"It wasn't a decision made overnight. He's had some time off and was able to consider his commitments," the source said.

Bieber has not yet commented on the tour cancellation.

But a statement issued on his behalf read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.

"He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

To cancel the remaining gigs of the tour, which was headed to Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, Philippines and Singapore) in addition to more US dates, will not have big impact on the concert-goers as as some tickets went on sale one week ago only. So, refunds will be available quickly.

Bieber had performed in India as part of the tour on May 10.