John Legend to perform In Memoriam song at Grammys

Singer John Legend will perform a slowed-down version of The Beach Boys' God Only Knows as part of the In Memoriam segment at the Grammy Awards.

The singer/songwriter will be joined by Broadway star Cynthia Erivo as the music world remembers the performers, producers and moguls who have passed away in the last year, reported Entertainment Tonight.

The Recording Academy officials have selected 50 people, including the likes of Prince, George Michael, and Leonard Cohen, who will feature during the three-minute tribute.

The ceremony in Los Angeles will also feature a tribute to the Bee Gees to mark the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album Saturday Night Fever.

Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, and Andra Day will join forces to honour the music of the group.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Bruno Mars will perform a Prince tribute with The Time.