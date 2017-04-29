  1. Home
  2. Music

John Legend gets 'too loving' when he's drunk

  • IANS

    IANS | New York

    April 29, 2017 | 11:09 AM
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

John Legend with wife Chrissy Teigen (Photo: Facebook)

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen says her husband and singer John Legend gets "way too loving" when he is drunk.

Teigen likes it when Legend gets cosy and thinks it is very "sweet", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"He'll be like, 'Let's go in the closet.' I'm like, 'We're home! Why do we have to go into the closet?'" Teigen said at the Cocktails with Chrissy event she hosted here earlier this week.

"He just gets very, very touchy and he's like a little baby -- it's really sweet. He is way too loving," she added.

Teigen further said that she doesn't believe in hangover cures. 

"I think as long as you (drink) in moderation, that's the only cure -- because everything else is b******t. There's no real trick, there's no powder," she said.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Mumbai Indians will lead the IPL 2017 points table again?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.