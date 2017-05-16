Jenna Dewan Tatum confirms she dated Justin Timberlake

Jenna Dewan Tatum has confirmed that she and actor-singer Justin Timberlake dated when she worked as back-up dancer on tour.

The 36-year-old actress, who has long been rumoured to have romanced the pop star following his break-up from Britney Spears in March 2002, opened up about her relationship with him during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

“Yeah, we dated, I mean not that long, we were like friends and then dated. I was very clear (not to be a rebound). He's sexy, of course he's sexy. But no, I was not a rebound. We're still friends. It's not as salacious as everyone thinks,” Jenna said.

The actress met Channing Tatum on the set of their 2006 movie “Step Up” and they got married in 2009. They are parents to three-year-old daughter, Everly.