  1. Home
  2. Music

James McVey almost quit The Vamps

  • PTI

    PTI | London

    May 15, 2017 | 02:50 PM
James McVey, The Vamps, Mental health

James McVey (PHOTO: Facebook)

Musician James McVey says he almost quit The Vamps as the pressure of being in a popular music group took a toll on his mental health.

The 23-year-old guitarist says he was on the verge of leaving the band due to his struggle with depression during a tour of America in 2016, reported FemaleFirst.

“I had a really difficult time last year where we were on tour in America and things were just building and building for me. I was getting terrified of being late for a hotel lobby call.

“I wouldn't be sleeping because of it. I'd be on stage and I'd be like I hate this, because I didn't understand how I was feeling or why. I was on the verge of saying 'I'm leaving the band',” McVey tells UK radio station LBC in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Can We Dance musician says he turned to decided his band mate and The Vamps frontman Brad Simpson for advice and is happy that he did.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Mumbai Indians outshine Rising Pune Supergiant to qualify for the IPL 2017 final?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.