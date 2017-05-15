James McVey almost quit The Vamps

Musician James McVey says he almost quit The Vamps as the pressure of being in a popular music group took a toll on his mental health.

The 23-year-old guitarist says he was on the verge of leaving the band due to his struggle with depression during a tour of America in 2016, reported FemaleFirst.

“I had a really difficult time last year where we were on tour in America and things were just building and building for me. I was getting terrified of being late for a hotel lobby call.

“I wouldn't be sleeping because of it. I'd be on stage and I'd be like I hate this, because I didn't understand how I was feeling or why. I was on the verge of saying 'I'm leaving the band',” McVey tells UK radio station LBC in support of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The Can We Dance musician says he turned to decided his band mate and The Vamps frontman Brad Simpson for advice and is happy that he did.