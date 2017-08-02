It's hard to have relationships: DJ Jonas Blue

English DJ and record producer Jonas Blue says it is difficult to maintain a relationship when one becomes successful.

The “Mama” hitmaker, whose real name is Guy Robin, says he would love to find the girl of his dreams but is too busy to take time off to socialise, reported Femalefirst.

“I am single and the lifestyle definitely takes its toll on that side of your life. It's definitely hard to have relationships. When your life moves so quickly, people generally want replies on messenger apps and sometimes I don't get back to people for two or three weeks.

“It's mainly just down to how busy my life is, but I'm doing my best. I would love to find someone,” Jonas says.