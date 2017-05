Actress Hailee Steinfeld thinks the rumours of her dating Justin Bieber are crazy.

The 20-year-old actress was linked with the Sorry hitmaker but she has dismissed the speculation, saying she has been friends with the pop star for years, reported Contactmusic.

"I am not. I know, it's crazy. I don't know why people make such a big deal. We're friends. We've been friends for years and, yeah," Steinfeld says.