It is about popularity: Ayushmann on singers-actors debate

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says since actors are more popular in India, they are often chosen to front concerts and shows instead of singers.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha got into a Twitter spat with singer Armaan Malik, who opposed the idea of actors singing and performing at shows and in films.

It began when reports emerged that Sonakshi, would be the opening act at Justin Bieber's India gig, which was later denied by the actress.

Ayushmann, who is both a singer and actor, says culturally Indians are tuned in a way that they prefer actors over singers.

“Our country is culturally very different - only cricketers and actors are mostly in the spotlight. It has been like that since ages.

“Apart from that, actors are revered more than singers as our films are all about stars lip-syncing and they are voices of the singers,” Ayushmann told.

The actor says there is a commercial aspect involved in the big concerts and the organisers try to boost up sales by involving Bollywood stars.

“The commercial aspect is attached in concerts and sponsors depend on tickets sales and want to bring in stars who the public would want to see.

“It is based on the popularity level of an artiste in a concert. I think it is culturally tuned like that. I don't know if it is right or wrong.”

Ayushmann's film Meri Pyaari Bindu is slated to release on May 12.