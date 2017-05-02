Indian vocalists are legendary: UB40 member

English pop band UB40's member Jimmy Brown, who considers Indian vocalists "legendary", says the band is aware of Bollywood music, Indian classical music as well as ‘Bhangra.

"We come from Birmingham which is a multicultural city and of course we've heard Bollywood music, Indian classical music and Bhangra. We've even worked with a few Indian artists, including the dhol drummers and a singer called Hunterz, and, of course, your vocalists are legendary," Brown said in a statement.

Brown along with bandmates, including Brian Travers, Robin Campbell, Duncan Campbell, Earl Falconer, Laurence Parry and Martin Meredith, performed at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla in Mumbai on April 28.

The band, formed by Ali Campbell, is known for hits like Red red wine, Can't help falling in love and Kingston Town.

Brown said it was not the first time they came to India.

"We came nearly 20 years ago and played at the Bollywood awards and then a concert the next day at the same venue which was a cricket ground."