Indian Navy band to participate in international military tattoo

An Indian Navy band will participate in the world's largest military tattoo -- 2017 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo -- from August 1 to 26 in the United Kingdom, an official statement said on Sunday.



The military tattoo is an international event of military music performances by the armed forces of various countries.



It is held at the sprawling stretch of Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in Scotland.



The statement said the invite to the naval band is a matter of pride and befitting recognition of its professional prowess and would further cement bilateral ties, more so when the governments of India and the UK have announced 2017 as the India-UK Year of Culture to celebrate cultural ties and the 70th year of Indian Independence.



The Indian Navy band, comprising one officer and 65 musician-sailors, will perform under the baton of Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz, Director of Music (Navy), who would be the principal conductor at the event.



The team would depart from Mumbai on Sunday evening.



Nearly 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend the military tatoo over 26 days, in which over 50 bands will participate.

