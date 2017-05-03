If Sonakshi sings well, I'll be the first to clap for her: Sona

Singer Sona Mohapatra says she has nothing personal against Sonakshi Sinha and if the actress goes on stage and sings well, she will be the first person to applaud her.

Sonakshi recently blocked Sona on twitter after the singer criticised her for being “condescending” to musicians who had expressed displeasure over the news of the star's performance at the Justin Bieber concert.

When asked if things have cooled down between the duo, Sona said there was never a fight between them.

“That's a general statement that I made. That got picked up as some kind of a fight between me and Sonakshi and it is ridiculous. I have nothing personal against Sonakshi. I wish her the best.

“I hope she has the best opening in all her films and when she comes on stage to sing she should actually sing and blow us away. If she sings well, I would be the first one to clap for her,” Sona told reporters last night.

There were reports that Sonakshi, who has sung in some Bollywood movies, was going to be the opening act at Bieber's gig, which was criticised by singers Kailash Kher and Armaan Malik.

They claimed that the opportunity should have gone to a professional singer and not a Bollywood star.

Sonakshi later clarified that though she was approached by the concert organisers, she was not performing at the event.

Sona says her comments were on a larger issue but her spat with Sonakshi was picked up and went viral.

“I think it is all in a good space, we live in times where we can express ourselves. We have different point of views. We can argue. The media seems to pick up the most inane things to blow up.”

The singer was speaking at the success party of Vir Das' Netflix debut Abroad Understanding.