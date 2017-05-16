I try not to overthink too much: Harry Styles on dating

Singer Harry Styles says he is not looking for love and does not use any dating app to find a partner.

“I'm not on Tinder! I don't really know. I try not to overthink too much. I don't really talk about it I guess,” Styles says.

The 23-year-old star, who has previously dated Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, says he has learned a lot from his past relationships, reported Contactmusic.

“The roller-coaster affects different people in different ways. One of the ways that helps me dealing with that is compartmentalising between working. All that stuff for me, is just a different thing. You just learn. It's part of growing up,” he says.