I respect all artistes who speak their truth: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has said she respects all those artistes who speak their truth, after the singer faced flak for saying she does not like Hip-Hop music anymore in an interview.

The 24-year-old songstress took to Instagram where she clarified her comments. “... To be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country, pop, alternative... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!” wrote Miley.

The Wrecking Ball singer called out media outlets for focusing on “the most sensationalised part of the conversation” to grab more eyeballs.

She added, “I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds.”