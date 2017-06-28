  1. Home
I'm not a very outgoing social person: Zayn Malik

    PTI | London

    July 28, 2017 | 01:30 PM
Zayn Malik (Photo: Facebook)

Singer Zayn Malik says he is not comfortable in socialising with people.

The 24-year-old musician says he does not want to people to think of him as an "over-arrogant" person.

"I'm not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people... For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously.

"I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I'm one voice among millions," says Mali

