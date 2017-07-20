I'm a big fan of Mithoon's work: Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin feels glad to have worked with composer Mithoon on "Aawari" as she says she is a big fan of his work.



The "Jag ghoomeya" hitmaker has sung "Aawari" for director Onir's latest film "Shab", and she is thrilled about it.



Talking about "Aawari", Neha said in a statement: "I'm so glad to work with Mithoon on 'Aawari'. I'm a big fan of his work. The minute I heard the song and the lyrics of 'Aawari', I knew it was a special song."



"It exudes this raw and beautiful sense of female sensuality. The magic of the song led to an even more beautiful video. This is the second time with me that an unplanned female version of a prominent male song in a film has taken front seat on sheer credibility of how good it turned out.