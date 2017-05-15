Harry Styles never felt need to label his sexuality

Singer Harry Styles, who has been romantically linked to celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, says he never felt like putting a label on his sexuality.

The 23-year-old praised other pop stars who are open about their sexuality, such as Miley Cyrus, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "Everyone should just be who they want to be. I've never felt the need to (label) really."

The heartthrob refused to talk about his past romances, but hinted he could be friends with singer Taylor Swift.

He teased his fans by saying: "Everyone should be friends, right?"

The former One Direction band member also said he wouldn't rule out a reunion with his bandmates and it is good for the band to pursue their individual projects.