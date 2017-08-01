Harry Styles dating model Camille Rowe?

Singer Harry Styles, who was earlier in a relationship with food blogger and chef Tess Ward, is now reportedly seeing model Camille Rowe.

According to photographs obtained by The Sun newspaper, the couple was spotted going to a gig here together over the weekend.

One of the photographs features Styles and Rowe talking to different people while standing near each other. Another showed them standing side by side as they listened to a friend talking, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating. He's very protective of his relationships, so isn't going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She's a real star on the rise. He seems besotted," said a source.

Some weeks ago, Styles took a heart rate test at a radio station office. Host Nick Grimshaw held up photographs of people and things to see whether he had a reaction to them. At some point, Grimshaw showed Styles a photograph of Rowe but his heart rate remained low.

He said: "I don't know her. I'm sure she's a wonderful person."