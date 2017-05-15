Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin celebrate daughter's birthday

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin reunited to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

Gwyneth and Chris' daughter Apple turned 13 on May 14, with her birthday being celebrated at fantastical Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

"Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream," wrote Gwyneth alongside a picture on Instagram.

The actress also posted a picture of her daughter and captioned it with a heartwarming message.

"Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human. You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps," the Oscar winner wrote.

Besides celebrating Apple's birthday, the family also celebrated Mother's Day, with Gwyneth sharing an adorable photo featuring a mug and a sweet Mother's Day message from Apple. "You mean a latte to me," wrote Apple.

Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003, but split after ten years of marriage. Her divorce from the Coldplay frontman was finalised last year.