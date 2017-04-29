  1. Home
Gwen Stefani ruptures her eardrum

 Singer Gwen Stefani has ruptured her eardrum and was forced to cancel a live performance here.

Stefani was supposed to headline the 21st annual Power of Love gala inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, but she was unable to board her flight to Sin City under doctors orders, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight (Thursday), but I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my very dear friend Ronald Pearlman," Stefani said in a video.

"I cannot think of anyone more deserving for such a special award. The gala supports all the work being done at the Cleveland Clinic and Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, which is an amazing organisation," she added.

