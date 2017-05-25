Gus Kenworthy 'made out' with Miley Cyrus

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy says he made out with singer Miley Cyrus.

"We never slept together or anything but we had a make-out. Yeah, we had a make-out. It was great," Kenworthy said on Allegedly podcast, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The encounter reportedly took place when Cyrus stopped in Denver during her Bangerz tour.

She and Kenworthy had become friends via social media and she invited him to go and meet her in person, he said.

"So I went with a bunch of my friends and we all partied with her afterwards and it was really cool. She's very very sweet," he said.

In October 2015, Kenworthy came out publicly as gay. But he has remained close to Cyrus.

"We're friends and she's like a gay icon," he said.