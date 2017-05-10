Grammy winner Lil Jon set for maiden India gig

Grammy winning hip-hop artiste Lil Jon is set to get 'crunking', jumping in style and more to India.

The Lalit New Delhi's night club Kitty Su's floor will vibrate with unique hip-hop chart toppers as the Atlanta born rapper, producer and DJ takes centre stage on May 20. This will be his first time in India.

The Yeah! hitmaker is best known for performing a style of hip-hop called 'crunk'.

In 1997, he went on to become the lead rapper of a group called Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz. He went solo and released an album in 2010 titled Crunk Rock.

As Lil Jon best describes his thrust with crunk, "it's the music of youth, it's a way for them to release stress from their life. We live and die to get crunk."

"Quality and consistency are crucial to maintain the utmost entertainment that we strive to provide to our guests. We are always keen on exploring such opportunities and bringing them to India, thereby increasing the expectations and then surpassing them repeatedly," Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, said in a statement.