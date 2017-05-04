Gomez's mom approves of her relationship with The Weeknd

Singer Selena Gomez's mom Mandy has blessed her daughter's blossoming romance with The Weeknd.

The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala and the 27-year-old “Starboy” singer shared a photo taken at the event on Instagram.

Gomez's mother commented on the picture: “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

Mandy's message, however, attracted trolls.

She later posted a lengthy message for haters on Instagram.

“@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball...Yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO,” she wrote in the caption.

Selena, 24, and The Weeknd started dating earlier this year following his split from Bella Hadid last November.