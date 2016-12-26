George Michael's lover Fawaz not invited to singer's funeral

George Michael's lover, Fadi Fawaz, has been banned from attending the singer's funeral amid a family feud.

The late Wham star's cousin, Andros Georgiou, said Fadi, who discovered Michael's body on Christmas last year, would not be welcome to the funeral as he revealed plans for the singer's final send-off, reported Mirror.

"Fadi has not been invited to the funeral. He is not welcome, the family hate him. Heaven help him if he turned up," Georgiou told The Sun.

Georgiou also said that the "Faith" hitmaker would be buried in his favourite suit from his final tour, a gold Cartier watch and a ring bearing his nickname - Yog.

"The clothes have been chosen and it will be his favourite black suit and shirt from the Symphonica tour, with no tie."

It is believed that Michael will be laid to rest in Highgate, North London, next to his mother Lesley Angold Panayiotou.

Michael had died from heart failure at the age of 53.