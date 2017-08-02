Female pop stars have become more vocal now: Charli XCX

Singer-songwriter Charli XCX believes female pop stars are finally taking charge of their careers.

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, says women have become “more vocal” about their opinions, reported Femalefirst.

“I think a lot of females in the industry are so vocal about their opinions on feminism and their experience in the music industry and I think a lot of female artistes and artistes in general are so much more in control of their own career now.

“Audiences are more intelligent, fans are cleverer, they understand the marketing and putting together of the pop star and they want somebody who is real and genuine and fun. Not somebody who is built up, so I think artistes have to take control and really run their own game to be successful,” she says.