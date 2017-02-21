Ellie Goulding back with former beau

Singer Ellie Goulding has sparked reconciliation rumours with her former boyfriend Dougie Poynter, after they attended London Fashion Week parties together.

Goulding and Poynter, who broke up in 2016 after two years of dating, were spotted together on Monday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They attended Vivienne Westwood and James Jagger's Mad Max party. Goulding was seen wearing a black velvet dress, while Poynter sported a leather jacket and a printed shirt.

The former couple looked cozy throughout the night at the event, which was also attended by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow and Lily Donaldson.

