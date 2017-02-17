Ed Sheeran to quit music? See his response!

Ed Sheeran’s latest album Divide has surpassed a million sales in the United Kingdom. And, he has been at the number one spot with single Shape of You for 13 weeks now. But, buzz is that the singer will quit music forever after he wraps up the Divide music tour.

Reports claimed that Sheeran wanted to take a back seat or could even quit music forever.

“Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life,” sources said.

However, Sheeran was flooded with tweets from fans and followers to which he responded with one tweet. “Das Bollocks,” he wrote.

Earlier in the weeks, the singer had expressed that becoming a dad would stop him from touring.