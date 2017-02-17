Ed Sheeran's fitness plan for parents

Singer Ed Sheeran has had a gym and swimming pool installed in his parents' house because he wants to make sure they live long and healthy lives.

The 26-year-old wants his parents John, 60 and Imogen, 57, to be fit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I think any kid at my age starts getting worried about their parents' health. I have bought them a cross-trainer and built them a swimming pool," he told The Sun.

"They are now training and swimming every day. I want them to be able to hang out with their grandkids for a very long time," he added.

However, in his own home, Sheeran has opted to build a pub, where he intends to host parties in the coming years.