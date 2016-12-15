Ed Sheeran 'passed out' while getting inked

Singer Ed Sheeran says he "passed out" while getting a tattoo of the Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona.

The 25-year-old singer said getting the elaborate artwork of Roman Catholic church on his stomach was so painful it caused him to faint, reported Female First.

"I passed out while it was being done.I love Barcelona so I wrote a love song for Barcelona. It doesn't make a lot of sense. It's just the Spanish words I know put together.

"Foy Vance, a guy that's on my label, we wrote the song together. There's one line where I say 'Siempre Vivre La Barcelona' which is actually Latin I think, but it just sounded cool. It means long live Barcelona," Sheeran said.

Tattoo artist Kevin Paul recently revealed he spent around "40 hours" tattooing the 'Castle on the Hill' singer last year.