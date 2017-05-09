Ed Sheeran on fame: I'll admit I did lose myself for a bit

Singer Ed Sheeran reveals he lost himself in fame during the early success of his career.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Sheeran says it was the support of his old friends that helped him come to terms with his global fame, reported Digital Spy.

“I don't think I did deal very well with it. I think it's a really weird thing. Playing a venue like Wembley Stadium with 87,000 people and walking off to sit in a dressing room afterwards with nothing but an air conditioning sound, you don't really know how to come down from there.

“At Wembley I had my friends and family there, but on tour, I don't know I will admit I did lose myself for a bit. You can't really not go mental in that setting,” he says.

“I quickly realised my school mates had always been the constant thread of sanity,” he adds.