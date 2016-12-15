Ed Sheeran has secret pub at home

Singer Ed Sheeran spent the first two months of his 2016 hiatus building a secret pub on the grounds of his Suffolk estate.

The singer/songwriter spent much of last year travelling, but before he hit the open road he spent a couple of months at home, cycling around the towns and villages of rural England.

And he also turned a building on his estate into a proper pub with all kinds of ale, so he had a party pad, reported Contactmusic.

"I've built a pub... There's an underground tunnel to get there you can close off, so if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and then no one can get in... You have to go underground to get to the pub," Sheeran said.

"It was going to be Peter Jackson's house and he's just got loads of secret passageways and underground tunnels..."

And Sheeran said the pub idea came from his longing to become a father.

"I think it's great, because the problem with my house at the moment is when I have a house party it's all in the house, and if I have kids, I still wanna have mates round and have beers and that."