Drake criticises Grammy Awards: 'I don't even want them'

Drake, who won two Grammys for best rap song and best rap/sung performance for Hotline Bling, said he does not understand why he won awards in that category as the hit pop number was not a rap song.

The 30-year-old appeared on an episode of OVO Sound radio show that highlighted his struggles to be taken seriously as a black Canadian artist covering multiple genres, reported People magazine.

The rapper was nominated in eight categories including a record of the year for his track 'Work' also featuring Rihanna and album of the year for 'Views' at the 59th annual Grammys.

Though he was a no-show at the ceremony, Drake is making his presence known to the Recording Academy outside the category they had initially placed him in.

"I ever feel like an outsider, it's usually because I'm not American. That's when I feel like people are against me. I guess maybe it has something to do with the fact that I have quite an eclectic makeup. I am mixed, I am Jewish... At the end of the day, when it comes to everything else, I'm black," he said.

Echoing racially-charged industry criticism of the Grammys, which intensified the February 12th night after Adele beat out Beyonce in the record, song and album of the year categories, Drake questioned the Recording Academy's decision to classify his gilded gramophone-winning hit Hotline Bling under the rap umbrella.

"I am referred to as a black artist, like last night at (the Grammys), I'm a black artist... I'm apparently a rapper, even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song. The only category they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black. I can't figure out why.

"I won two awards, but I don't even want them because it just feels weird for some reason.