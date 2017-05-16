Drake crashed his cousin's high school prom

Rapper Drake has travelled all the way to Memphis to escort his cousin, Jalaah Moore, and her date to a prom night.

The Hotline Bling singer bought the teen and her date custom outfits and even ordered white Rolls Royce for them, reported TMZ.

The pair sported matching gold ensembles, while Drake opted for an all-black suit that included a turtleneck as he chaperoned the students to Fairley High School's prom.

The 30-year-old record producer also took to social media to mark the special family occasion by posting a snapshot of the high school couple sitting in a booth.

“Prom 2017 #FairleyHighSchool #901 #YoungLove,” he captioned the picture.