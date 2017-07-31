Ustad Hussain Sayeeduddin Dagar, one of the foremost exponents of the Dhrupad tradition, died in a Pune hospital late on Sunday evening following prolonged illness, an official said. He was 78.



Sayeeduddin Dagar is survived by his two sons, said medical superintendent of MJM Hospital, Pune, Shrirang Patwardhan.



Known to his admirers as Sayeed Bhaai, the maestro succumbed to kidney and other related ailments, Patwardhan told IANS over phone.



Sayeeduddin Dagar was born in Rajasthan and was part of the illustrious Dagar family of musicians.



He had shifted to Maharashtra and was residing in Pune for the last few years.



He was the youngest of the famous seven 'Dagar Bandhus' and had dedicated his life to keeping the Dhrupad tradition alive.



Born in Alwar, Rajasthan on April 29, 1939, he started his musical journey at the age of six.



His first guru was his father Ustad Hussainuddin Khan Dagar. After the death of his father in 1963, he trained with his uncle Padmabhushan Ustad Rahimuddin Khan Dagar. Later he studied under his brothers -- Padmabhushan Ustad N. Aminuddin Khan Dagar, Ustad Rahim Fahimuddin Khan Dagar, Ustad N. Zahiruddin Khan Dagar and Ustad N. Faiyazuddin Khan Dagar.



Ustad Sayeeduddin Dagar had performed at some of the most prestigious venues and festivals in India and abroad, including the Tansen Samaroh, Savai Gandharva, Dhrupad Samaroh, Dhrupad Mela, Dagar Saptak, Dhamar Samaroh to name a few.



He also travelled abroad extensively and enthralled audiences with his performances, according to ragaworld.com



He was also President of Dhrupad Society Jaipur and Pune.



He conducted workshops and interactive lecture demonstrations on Dhrupad in India and twice a year in Holland, Germany, France and Belgium. He groomed his sons -- Nafeesuddin and Aneesuddin Dagar -- into the 20th generation of Dagar Vani performers.